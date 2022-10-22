Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of NAPA opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $23.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

