Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 508.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.90.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

