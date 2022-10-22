Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.41

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 48278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225,711 shares in the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after buying an additional 4,245,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,547,000 after buying an additional 1,736,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

