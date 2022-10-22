Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Declares Dividend of GBX 34

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON DNE opened at GBX 527.50 ($6.37) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 511.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 511.49. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 452.78 ($5.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £69.30 million and a P/E ratio of 532.83.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

