Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Declares Dividend of GBX 34

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON DNE opened at GBX 527.50 ($6.37) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 511.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 511.49. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 452.78 ($5.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £69.30 million and a P/E ratio of 532.83.
About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.