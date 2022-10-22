Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,130 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($14.86) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dunelm Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Investec raised Dunelm Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

DNLMY stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

