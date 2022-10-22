DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.4 %

DD stock opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

