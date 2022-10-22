EAC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,543.00 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. EAC has a market capitalization of $227.81 million and $36,543.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00271575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001381 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.75552421 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39,214.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.