East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

