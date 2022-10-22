East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 40.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,041,000 after buying an additional 438,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after acquiring an additional 461,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 581,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,927,000 after purchasing an additional 190,072 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

