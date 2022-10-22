East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.
East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %
East West Bancorp stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 40.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,041,000 after buying an additional 438,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after acquiring an additional 461,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 581,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,927,000 after purchasing an additional 190,072 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
