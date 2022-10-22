East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

