East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.
East West Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %
East West Bancorp stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.