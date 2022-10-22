Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Eaton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 3.0 %

ETN stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

