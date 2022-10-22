ECOMI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $316.78 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. ECOMI has a market cap of $316.78 million and $512,391.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.
ECOMI Profile
OMI is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com.
ECOMI Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.
