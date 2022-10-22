Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$34.14 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.