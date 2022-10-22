Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.99. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
