Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.99. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

