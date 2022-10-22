Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $57,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.09.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.81. 4,236,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,300. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

