Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $50.69 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $50.69 million and $15,220.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001290 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001932 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00020281 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000185 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,151,348 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.