Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.06 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $49.06 million and $37,324.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001282 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001986 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00020196 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000191 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,118,846 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
