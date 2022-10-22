ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.23 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $65.23 million and $100.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.76 or 1.00017091 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022105 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00047003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.326121 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

