Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from €77.00 ($78.57) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.