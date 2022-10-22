Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Emera Stock Up 2.8 %

Emera stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. Emera has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

