Emocoin (EMO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.30 Million

Emocoin (EMO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Emocoin has a market capitalization of $90.30 million and $5,555.00 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emocoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emocoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin launched on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00439928 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,887.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

