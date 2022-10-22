Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.16

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $136,632.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00081652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00061060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007461 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,576,903 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

