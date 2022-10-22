EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENLC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 321,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

