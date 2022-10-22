Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EVA. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Enviva Trading Up 7.0 %

Enviva stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. Enviva has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Insider Activity

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enviva will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,513,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,010,398.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $10,138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,412,296 shares in the company, valued at $274,349,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,513,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,010,398.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 322,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,356,874 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Enviva by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

