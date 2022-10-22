Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.84. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

