EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at Barclays

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $164.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a market weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.27.

NYSE EOG opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,449 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,133 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

