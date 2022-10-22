EOS Price Up 1.3% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $165.99 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00005523 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012249 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019407 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007009 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002390 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004827 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.
About EOS
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,868,273 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
