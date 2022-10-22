Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Trading Up 1.1%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 54,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 117,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth $121,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth $115,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

