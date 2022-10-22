EQT (NYSE:EQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.12.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. EQT has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

