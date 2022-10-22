Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Lowered to $192.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.06.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $152.02 on Friday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

