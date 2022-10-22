Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.49-$7.59 EPS.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $152.02 on Friday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

