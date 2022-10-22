Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

EQR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.39.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

