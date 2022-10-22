Ergo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.34 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Ergo has a market capitalization of $123.16 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00010470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,186.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00272693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00120417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.81 or 0.00744305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00567050 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00245015 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,306,608 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

