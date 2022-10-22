Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Euronet Worldwide also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $82.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

