Evercore ISI Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $90.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

