Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

