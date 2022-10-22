Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $6.33.
About Extendicare
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extendicare (EXETF)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.