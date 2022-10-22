Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.03.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

