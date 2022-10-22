Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

FSLY opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $56,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,695.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $915,537. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

