FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) Trading Down 0.6%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 1,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

FAT Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of August 22, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

