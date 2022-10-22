FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.20.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Further Reading

