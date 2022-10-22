FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.75- EPS.

FedEx Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,074,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,509. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.28.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 77.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 96.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.