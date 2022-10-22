FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.75- EPS.
FedEx Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,074,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,509. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.28.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.
FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.00.
In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 77.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 96.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
