Fellaz Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00010609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fellaz has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $392,018.00 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

