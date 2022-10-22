Ferguson Shapiro LLC Purchases Shares of 3,223 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Linde accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,161. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.75 and a 200-day moving average of $297.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

