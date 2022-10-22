Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 2,416 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,753,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.