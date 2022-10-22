Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 37,761,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,511,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

