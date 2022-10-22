Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,389. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.