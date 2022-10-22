Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 1,601 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $74.33. 2,732,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,159. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

