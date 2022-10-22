Financial Analysis: Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) vs. Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 22.81% 7.21% 0.90% Northrim BanCorp 22.72% 12.60% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.77 $6.12 million $1.04 11.98 Northrim BanCorp $136.87 million 1.82 $37.52 million $4.76 9.00

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. Northrim BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magyar Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Magyar Bancorp pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Magyar Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. As of July 21, 2021, Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and text banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, business employee purchase cards, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage brokerage services. As of January 28, 2022, the company operated 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Soldotna, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

