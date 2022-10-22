Financial Analysis: The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) vs. Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The LGL Group and Crown ElectroKinetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The LGL Group $28.14 million 0.95 $14.64 million $2.44 2.05 Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 41.96 -$20.80 million ($1.31) -0.20

The LGL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The LGL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

21.6% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of The LGL Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

The LGL Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The LGL Group and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The LGL Group 42.96% -28.54% -25.94% Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -279.46% -213.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The LGL Group and Crown ElectroKinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 467.54%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than The LGL Group.

Summary

The LGL Group beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite ground stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

