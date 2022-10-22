Financial Comparison: Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) versus DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DCC and Reunion Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 1 1 1 0 2.00 Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $24.23 billion 0.22 $426.64 million N/A N/A Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 5.31 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.46

This table compares DCC and Reunion Neuroscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Reunion Neuroscience.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and Reunion Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08%

Volatility & Risk

DCC has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DCC beats Reunion Neuroscience on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services. This segment serves domestic, agricultural, commercial/industrial, forecourt, aviation, and marine customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In addition, this segment procures and sells exempt medicinal products. Its DCC Technology segment distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, and accessories; business and enterprise technology products, such as tablets, notebooks, and PCs; networking and security products; communication products comprising smartphones; and servers and storage products, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables to retailers, resellers, and integrators. It also provides supply chain services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

